Rain returns with cooler temps

We could certainly use a little rain after the warm & dry weekend we enjoyed. We have a few light rain showers possible late on Tuesday in metro Denver. Some of those showers could linger overnight into early on Wednesday.

However, we are forecasting the showers to end during the afternoon on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the chance for rain is not widespread. And, the rain totals look to be light. But, it's the only chance we have for needed moisture in the coming week. So, let's hope some of us benefit for the rain.

The outlook is dry again starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend. The only thing to point out is on Saturday a cold front would kick up the wind and will drop temperatures slightly over the weekend.

We are starting to watch the chance for rain or snow possible by the end of the month or early in November. We are keeping a close eye on the Halloween forecast should any of that rain/snow have an impact on trick-or-treaters. But, right now we need a few more days to pinpoint the details.

