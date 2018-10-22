Poll shows Polis, education tax, oil and gas drilling setbacks leading

DENVER — A poll released Monday morning shows Democrat Jared Polis with a sizable lead in the race for governor, and Coloradans support a statewide tax hike for schools and bigger setbacks for drilling.

The poll from the University of Colorado’s American Politics Research Lab has Polis, a Boulder congressman, leading Republican Walker Stapleton, the state treasurer, 54 percent to 42 percent.

Polis has a 15-point advantage among independent voters, according to the survey.

Ballots have been mailed across the state and must be returned by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Proposition 112, which would require new oil and gas wells to be at least 2,500 feet from buildings, is leading 52 percent to 48 percent, according to the survey.

Amendment 73, which would raise the taxes of individuals who make more than $150,000 a year as well as corporations to help boost public school spending, is leading 58 percent to 42 percent, according to the poll.

The poll also found support for Amendment 74, which would make property owners eligible for compensation if a law or regulation reduces the fair-market value of their property.

There is 63 percent support for Amendment 74, with 37 percent opposed.

Because Amendments 73 and 74 are constitutional amendments, they would need to gain 55 percent of the vote to be adopted.

The poll also found Amendment Y, which would change how congressional districts are formed, leads 78 percent to 22 percent. Proposition 111, which would cap interest rates and fees on payday loans, is ahead 84 percent to 16 percent.

Amendment 75, which would change campaign-finance laws in the state, is trailing 61 percent to 39 percent.

“National polls suggest a strong year for Democrats in House races around the country,” Scott Adler, chair of the CU Boulder political science department and head of the American Political Research Lab, said in the survey announcement.

“It is often the case that the president’s party takes losses in midterm elections. Our results comport with these narratives.”

The Colorado Political Climate Survey of 800 registered voters was conducted Oct. 12-17. It was administered online by YouGov, a London-based internet market-research company. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.