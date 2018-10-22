Man killed in north Denver shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 35th Avenue near Milwaukee Street, police said.

A family member said a suspect came up to a house and fired through a window, hitting the man at close range.

K-9 units were brought in to help in the investigation, searching for shell casings and other possible evidence.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not release any suspect information.

The family member believes there was only one shooter. The name of the victim has not been released.