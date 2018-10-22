If you have ever done martial arts you know what a great confidence builder it is for kids and adults, not to mention a great workout. The perfect thing for your mind and your body. Kicking for Life Owners Kellye and and Mike Giles brought their Kicking For Life team in studio to show us what their classes are all about. If you call and mention Colorado's Best two family members can sign up for the price of one. And Kicking for Life is holding a Halloween Kids Night Out on October 26th from 5:30 to 9pm. They will have a costume contest, games, a shadow show, a bouncing castle and treats. It costs $30. Go to KickingForLife.com for more information or call 720-504-7084. AlertMe
