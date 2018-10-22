Father urges other parents to be vigilant after someone tries to lure his daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora father is urging other parents to talk to their children about what to do in an attempted abduction after two men tried to lure his daughter into their vehicle.

It happened right around 3:15 Monday afternoon near the intersection of Alicia Parkway and South Memphis Street.

10 year-old Hayden and her 6 year-old sister Veyda were walking home from Mission Viejo Elementary School when they say two strange men approached in a car they didn't recognize.

"A car pulled up, flung the door open, and they yelled, hey, get in the car," said Justin Kruger, Hayden's father.

Hayden started screaming as she grabbed her sister's hand and took off running. The two men drove away.

"I told her, I"m super proud of you. You did what you're supposed to do and you literally saved you and your little sister's life," said Kruger.

Kruger hopes his family's close call will serve as a wake-up call to others, a reminder to talk to kids about what to do in attempted abduction.

"You have those conversations as a parent and you do it sort of half heartedly thinking there's no way they're going to have to know this and they did. My daughters had to know this," Kruger said.

Police continue to search for the two suspects, but don't have much of a description to work with. Both are described as white and in their 20's. They were driving a black, older model sedan.

"There's not likely to be closure for us in this situation. It's not like we have a license plate number or a decent description and that's terrifying," said Kruger.