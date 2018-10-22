DPD searching for car involved in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run

DENVER — Investigators are hoping the public can help them locate the person or vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The Denver Police Department said around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, officers responded to the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive and West Iowa Avenue on a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved did not stop. Witnesses told police it is a smaller, older sports car that is maroon or burgundy. It was described as similar to a Mazda Miata or Honda S2000. The car should have damage to the driver’s-side front fender area.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Santa Fe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.