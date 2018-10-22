Dozens displaced after fire tears through Aurora apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Last night around 6:20 p.m., the Aurora fire department received the first of many 911 calls. A tree on fire, a dumpster on fire, a building on fire. It was, in fact, building R at the Courtyards at Buckley Apartment complex.

In just a few minutes the scene was upgraded to a three alarm fire with more than 10 ladder trucks and engines battling the blaze.

Remarkably, no one was hurt in the 24-unit structure, and dozens of residence were quickly without a home.

The source of the fire, says the Aurora fire department, were dry bushes and Pineneedles located just outside the three story building

Stephen McInerny, Aurora fire department deputy chief of operations told us, “numerous hose lines were stretched, compounded by fire problems in the attic, in that roof space, fires in individual top floors on these units, on the East End, getting the building evacuated.“

One of those residents evacuated was Richard Sandoval, who’s evening changed from recouperating from recent heart surgery to running for his life, ”somebody came pounding at my door saying get out get out there’s a fire, And I got up and there was, this building here, the flames went up and burning on the third floor up there.“

Sandoval got out safely, as did dozens of others, and is resting tonight in a Motel 6.

Estimated damage to the building around a half a million dollars and right now, no one is allowed to return to their apt.