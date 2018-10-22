Denver police ask for public’s help finding homicide suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators locate the person or people who shot and killed a man near downtown on Oct. 5.

The shooting on the 1400 block of North Lipan Street killed 23-year-old Elijah Sandoval Baltierra, who was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy determined Baltierra’s death was the result of gunshot wounds. Police have not said if there was a motive behind the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.