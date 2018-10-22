Colorado school district prepares plan to arm personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A school district outside Colorado Springs will allow teachers and other employees to carry concealed handguns on campus.

The Gazette reports the Peyton 23-JT Board of Education voted last week to designate teachers and other staff as security guards following training.

Superintendent Tim Kistler says school personnel won’t carry guns on campus until the board approves specific plans.

Before arming teacher, the district is forming committees to develop a wide-ranging security program.

Kistler says the district could possibly have staff trained by the fourth quarter of the school year. The district plans to apply for a state grant to fund the training.

The public school district is the second in El Paso County to allow guns. Hanover School District 28 approved arming trained personnel in December 2016.