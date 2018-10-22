The 2018 Be Beautiful Be Yourself event happened Saturday night at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel benefiting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. This is the single largest fundraiser in the nation for Down Syndrome research and care. Celebrities and athletes like ActorJamie Foxx and Broncos Von Miller and Case Keenum showed up to support the cause. Von Miller ended up auctioning off two of his suits for $65,000 to benefit the cause. Broncos Quarterback Case Keenum snagged at least one of those.AlertMe
Be Beautiful Be Yourself RECAP
-
Broncos beat Seahawks 27-24; win seventh straight season opener
-
Game Day Review: Broncos fall to the Rams in fourth straight loss
-
Mile High Magic: Broncos rally past Raiders in home game in team history
-
Game Day Review: As Von Miller predicted, Broncos kick some butt in Arizona, 45-10
-
Undisciplined Broncos unable to overcome penalties, lose to Ravens, 27-14
-
-
Scrimmage day at training camp as Broncos approach first preseason game
-
Keenum rebounds, Kelly continues to play well, but Bears beat Broncos, 24-23
-
Broncos blow 10-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Chiefs, 27-23
-
Chad Kelly outplays Paxton Lynch, Broncos fall to Vikings, 42-28, in preseason opener
-
Game Day Review: Broncos lose heartbreaker to the Chiefs, 27-23, on ‘Monday Night Football’
-
-
Orange and purple Monday: Huge sports day for Broncos, Rockies
-
Watch every touchdown, interception and sack from Broncos victory over Seattle
-
Broncos snap 4-game losing streak, beat the Cardinals, 45-10