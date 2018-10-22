Be Beautiful Be Yourself RECAP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Be Beautiful Be Yourself event happened Saturday night at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel benefiting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. This is the single largest fundraiser in the nation for Down Syndrome research and care. Celebrities and athletes like ActorJamie Foxx and Broncos Von Miller and Case Keenum showed up to support the cause. Von Miller ended up auctioning off two of his suits for $65,000 to benefit the cause. Broncos Quarterback Case Keenum snagged at least one of those.