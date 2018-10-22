Attempted child luring in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Monday at 3:15 p.m., a vehicle described as a black, older model sedan approached two children at South Alicia Parkway and South Memphis Street in the Mission Viejo neighborhood.

Two people in the vehicle attempted to lure the children into the car, according to Aurora police. The driver and passenger are both described as white males in their 20s. The passenger possibly had a brown or blonde mustache.

Officers responded to the area to investigate and were unable to locate the suspects. The children ran away and are safe at this time.

If you saw anything suspicious in this area, call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100 to report the information.