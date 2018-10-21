Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon likely to snarl some Denver traffic

DENVER — The Denver Rock and Roll Marathon will take over the streets of Denver Sunday, causing a potential headache for drivers.

An interactive map outlines the road closures, highlights alternate routes and provides access information for popular destinations which will be affected by road closures during the race.

At most points along the course, pedestrians and bicyclists may cross the course during safe gaps in runners.

Traffic controllers will be present along the race to keep roads moving as smoothly as possible.