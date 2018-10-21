× Political sign vandalized with Nazi symbols near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A political sign was vandalized with a swastika and the letters “SS” outside Breckenridge, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The sign is an advertisement for Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, who is running for reelection. It is located in the Lakeview Meadows neighborhood along Highway 9 near Farmer’s Korner north of Breckenridge town limits.

A concerned citizen sent an email about the sign around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

Like the swastika, “SS” is a reference to Nazi Germany. The initials stand for Schutzstaffel, a Nazi organization that was critical in carrying out the murder of Jews and other groups during the Third Reich.

FitzSimons sent the following statement through the Sheriff’s Office:

“From my law enforcement experience, the swastika symbol and ‘SS’ are commonly known as symbols of hate. It is illegal to attempt to influence our community through hate and intimidation. I have directed Deputies to open an investigation and collect evidence. I take matters such as these seriously and will be working with District Attorney Bruce Brown to investigate anyone intimidating citizens who are exercising their rights of political expression and speech. These are violations of both state and federal laws. Therefore, I have also been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. My office will be fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will work closely with them to investigate and charge the persons found responsible for these acts.”

The sheriff’s office is offering a ward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Officials said “1A for Summit” signs were also vandalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number and ask for a sheriff’s deputy: 970-668-8600.