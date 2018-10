DENVER — Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents near 1400 Xavier Street in west Denver. The area is a short distance southeast of the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Denver Police Department said officers were attempting to contact a party in reference to a disturbance.

#DPD has issued a “Shelter In Place” notice to residents in the area of 1400 Block of Xavier Street, due to officers attempting to contact a party in reference to a disturbance. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/kmm4mzCTdr — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 22, 2018

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities provide more information.