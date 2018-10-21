Pinpoint Weather: Sunshine continues to end our weekend
-
Sunny, warm weather continues for Colorado
-
70s, sunshine continue to end our weekend in Denver
-
Warm weekend ahead with highs in the 60s, 70s
-
Morning snow, dangerously cold temperatures continue to end weekend
-
Warmer Sunday as sunshine, quiet weather continues
-
-
Warm and dry for the Front Range, light snow in southern Colorado
-
Summer heat returns to Denver as fall color show starts in mountains
-
A cold, damp end to the weekend with mountain snow showers
-
Warmer, drier conditions move into most of Colorado
-
Warming trend continues through the week
-
-
Rapid warm-up forecast for the last weekend of September
-
Record stretch of 90-degree days to end as cold front delivers chance of rain
-
Storms move out, cooler temperatures move into Denver metro area