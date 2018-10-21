× 3 boys to be charged with arson after allegedly starting Longmont brush fire

LONGMONT, Colo. — Three 11-year-old boys will be charged with fourth-degree arson after allegedly setting a brush fire in Longmont.

The Longmont Fire Department said around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the area of Harvard Street and Lakeshore Drive on reports of a brush fire burning on the east side of McIntosh Lake.

When firefighters arrived, they found cattails on fire.

“Due to the volatility and the amount of fire burning in the cattails, additional crews were requested,” LFD said.

The fire was contained in under one hour. Just over 1.5 acres were burned.

Witnesses told authorities they had seen juveniles lighting things on fire in the area. Police and fire investigators found the boys they believe are responsible. They said they would be charged with arson.

“They will be referred to Longmont Community Justice Partnership (LCJP) and the juvenile fire setter program,” LFD said.

No one was injured in the fire.