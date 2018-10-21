× Injured climber, lost hikers rescued simultaneously in Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Rescue workers and volunteers had a busy evening in Boulder County Sunday. Crews rescued both a fallen climber and lost hikers.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Boulder County Dispatch received a call about a stranded, injured climber. The man was on the fifth pitch of “Yellow Spur” in Eldorado Canyon State Park when he fell.

“The victim’s climbing partner, the belayer, arrested the fall with their rope,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The climber who fell sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both the injured climber and the climbing partner were visiting from San Diego. A number of local agencies responded and were able to lower the men to the ground, where they were able to walk out with rescuers.

As that rescue was nearing its end, dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. that three hikers — two men and a woman — had become lost and stranded on cliffs on Shirt Tail Peak. The Broomfield locals were climbing a route called “Rewritten” in the state park.

Rescue crews responded and were able to reach the group. The three hikers were then escorted out of the area.

Agencies involved in the rescue include Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Rocky Mountain Fire Authority, Eldorado Canyon State Park, Alpine Rescue Team and BCSO Emergency Services.