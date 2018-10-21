Friends raise questions after it took authorities hours to find skydiver’s body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- It’s not easy to sum up the legacy a close friend leaves behind.

“Logan is one of the most special people I’ve ever met in my life,” said John Lacroix. “He was selfless. The most positive, outgoing, heartwarming individual I’ve ever met.”

23-year-old Logan Polfuss died after a skydiving incident on Thursday. Boulder County Sheriff says he had a scheduled jump around 1:15 p.m. at Mile Hi Skydiving at Longmont's Vance Brand Airport.

Lacroix says Logan loved the sport and would even jump from hot air balloons. He said Polfuss was also an incredibly gifted ultra-marathon runner, completing his first 100-mile race when he was only 15 years old.

“He loved to push the edge and ride up right against it,” Lacroix said. “I think that’s where he lived most.”

The troubling part for Lacroix is that police weren’t notified he was missing until eight hours after the jump.

“It seems incredibly odd that somebody can get into an airplane, jump out of an airplane and be unaccounted for for half a day after,” Lacroix said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Mile-Hi Skydiving to ask about its policy for keeping track of divers, but did not get a comment.

The coroner’s office has yet to release a cause of death, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances surround Polfuss’ death.

After hours of searching late Thursday night and early Friday morning, crews found his body around 9 a.m. Friday, nearly 20 hours after the scheduled jump.