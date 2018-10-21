Crews respond to fire at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Aurora Sunday evening.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was on the 2100 block of South Rifle Way, which is home to the Courtyards and Buckley apartments.

South Metro Fire Rescue assisted AFR.

Around 7:15 p.m., AFR said the fire was under control. At least three units at the complex were involved. Seven AFR units are at the scene in addition to the South Metro crews.

AFR said no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Some residents of the complex recently complained about having no heat and very little hot water.