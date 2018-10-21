× Chance of rain, seasonal temps ahead this week in Denver

Seasonal temperatures will continue as we head into the upcoming work week. Expect highs to reach the mid-60s by Monday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. A shower or two will be possible for the mountains and western slope during the afternoon hours on Monday, with breezy conditions possible up and down the Front Range.

Tuesday will offer additional showers in the high country and southern I-25 corridor. The Denver metro area will stay mainly dry with increasing clouds and highs in the low 60s.

Showers will march north through the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect a cloudy, gloomy day across the Front Range as highs struggle to make it out of the 50s. Periods of heavy showers will be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

This will be a quick moving system, as sunshine returns by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average, with highs in the mid-60s to end the week.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

