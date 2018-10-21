CDOT proposes project for congested Denver stretch of I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s a stretch of road that drives people crazy: Interstate 25 between Alameda and 6th Avenue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation described the section of freeway as "critical."

Construction of what used to be referred to as the Valley Highway started in the 1950s. Today, it's one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the state, with about 250,000 vehicles driving on it daily.

"It's very slow. It's slow getting on 6th Avenue," a man who drives through the area frequently said. "This is a problem."

CDOT said crashes occur daily on the stretch of I-25.

Engineers say a new on-ramp from Alameda to I-25 is needed to replace the one at Cedar Street. Shoulders and additional lanes be ramps are also necessary, the department said.

The project would cost $134 million.

"[The] section would be more safe, therefore less crashes and therefore less congestion and less time spent on the highway," Resident Engineer Steve Sherman said.

“I think it's just going to add to the traffic, because more people will join onto I 25 than stay off of it," driver Jamie Benson said.

CDOT said it has been trying to ease congestion in the area for 10 years.

The big question: How does such a massive project get paid for?

Propositions 109 and 110 both say they offer solutions.

But some drivers feel that with Denver growing so fast, a fix would only solve problems for so long.