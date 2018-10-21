× 70s, sunshine continue to end our weekend in Denver

Temperatures on Sunday will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday, with highs in the low 70s across the Denver metro area. Expect another sunny day, with a few afternoon clouds possible. Wind will stay light, 5-10 miles per hour, out of the southwest.

Our work week will start off on a quiet note, as a mix of sun and clouds invade the Front Range. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-60s to kick off the week. A few mountain showers will be possible Monday afternoon.

Our weather pattern will change slightly by Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday in the mountains, with mainly dry conditions expected in the Denver metro area. Highs will reach the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances increase for the Denver area by Wednesday, with clouds and slightly cooler temps. Highs will make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the middle of our week.

Our rain chances are short lived, with sunshine returning by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain near average, in the mid-60s, through the week.

