2-year-old dead after El Paso County shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 2-year-old has died following a shooting in the Colorado Springs area, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

EPCSO said they received the call at 5:19 p.m. Sunday. Just after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the child had succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Hartford Street in the Stratmoor Valley area, which is just south of Colorado Springs proper.

EPCSO spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby said there were six people in the home at the time, including the child.

Officials have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.