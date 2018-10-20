Westminster haunted house hands out 5,000 costumes to kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Children of families in need picked through 5,000 costumes on Saturday and got to take home their favorite for free as part of The Frightmare Compound's 35th anniversary celebration.

The Frightmare Compound's owner Josh Holder said he's been wanting to give away costumes to kids in need for years.

"It’s heartbreaking that you see these little kids come in that don’t have costumes. Some have them and some that don’t have anything. We have thought about it for years, and finally we were able to put together everything and make it happen," said Holder.

The haunted house is celebrating its 35th anniversary and Holder said they wanted to do so by giving back to the community.

"We wanted to do something different, some way to give back to the community that's supported us for the last 35 years," said Holder.

Joe Martinez pitched a tent, claiming his spot first in line at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. He said he was let go from his job after he became ill and he wasn't sure how they'd afford costumes for his kids this year.

"My four boys -- I'd do anything for them," said Martinez. "That's the reason I got out here so early."

Holder said it's taken months to compile all 5,000 costumes for the event. On Saturday, volunteers helped families sort through the inventory while other volunteers worked on restocking inventory on the floor.

"This is amazing. I literally didn’t know if there would be 7 people or 7,000 people. You never know what it’s the first time for an event," said Holder.

Channel 2 and FOX31 were proud to partner with The Frightmare Compound for Saturday's event.