Warmer Sunday as sunshine, quiet weather continues

A clear sky will continue throughout the Saturday evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will slip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the start of the day on Sunday, with a light wind. Expect cool but clear conditions for tonight’s Orionid meteor shower.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs reaching the low 70s across the Denver metro area. Sunshine will continue to dominate, with a few afternoon clouds possible.

Some extra cloud cover will start to move into the area as we head into the upcoming work week on Monday. This will drop temperatures a bit, reaching the mid-60s by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday, knocking down temperatures and bringing in some moisture. Showers will first be possible in the mountains and western slope Monday and Tuesday. Expect mainly dry conditions in Denver Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain on Wednesday. This system doesn’t drop our temperatures too much, with highs staying in the low 60s.

Conditions will clear out by Thursday, with sunshine returning to end our work week. Expect highs to stay in the mid-60s both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

