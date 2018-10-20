× Warm, dry weekend ahead in Colorado

Temperatures will jump above average through the upcoming weekend thanks to a large area of high pressure over the region. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s with light wind and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine will continue across the area to end our weekend.

Our work week still start off quiet, with mostly sunny conditions Monday. Highs will drop slightly, reaching the mid-60s. Our weather pattern will change by Tuesday, as snow moves into the high country. Rain showers will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning for the Denver metro area. We’ll keep the chance of scattered showers around the Denver area throughout the afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Snow will remain over the higher elevation through Wednesday .

Expect dry conditions to end our work week on Thursday and Friday as highs stay near average, in the mid-60s.

