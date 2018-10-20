× Skydiver found dead near Longmont airport identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in Longmont following a skydiving jump Thursday.

Logan Polfuss, 23, had a planned jump with Mile-Hi Skydiving, according the the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The skydiving company is based at Vance Brand Airport in Longmont.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Polfuss’ girlfriend called Longmont police after he didn’t return home. He was reported to be an experienced skydiver who had completed more than 200 jumps.

Police found Polfuss’ car still parked at the airport and began searching the area with the sheriff’s office. The search was stopped overnight, but continued Friday morning with a helicopter.

His body was found Friday around 9 a.m. in a field west of the airport.

While Boulder County authorities originally said Polfuss was from Golden, Saturday’s statement from the Coroner’s Office said he was from Simla in Elbert County.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Mile-Hi Skydiving has not commented on the incident.

The Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation. An autopsy has been completed.