DENVER — The Denver Police Department issued a “shelter in place” notice to people living near the 5900 block of West Hampden Avenue Saturday evening.

Police said officers are attempting to arrest a party suspected of domestic violence.

The order was issued at 4:15 p.m. Just before 8 p.m., police said the order had been lifted and that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The department did not provide further details regarding the incident.