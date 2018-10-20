One dead in Federal Heights house fire

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One person was killed in a fire at a Federal Heights home Saturday morning. The Federal Heights Fire Department said crews responded to the 2000 block of West 92nd Avenue on a report of smoke shortly after 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the eves of a manufactured home.

“The crew made entry and found a smoke-filled home with fire contained to one room in the home. The fire was extinguished and they found one victim who had not survived in that room,” FHFD said.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was smoking while oxygen was in use.

FHFD was assisted by the North Metro, Westminster, Thornton and Adams County fire departments.