Fire causes significant damage to Berthoud home

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Crews fought a fire at a Berthoud home Saturday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., the Berthoud Fire Protection District said its crews were fighting a residential fire on Karen Court in Berthoud. It said the structure was “fully involved” in the fire.

The Loveland Fire Department assisted Berthoud crews.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials said the fire had been extinguished. The homeowners were not inside at the time.

Bethoud Fire said there is significant damage to the home and its garage. A sedan in the driveway also appears to have been largely burned.