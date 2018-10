DENVER — The numbers for one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever have been drawn:

Numbers: 65 53 23 15 70

Mega Ball: 7

Megaplier: 2x

The prize sits at more than $1 billion. No one has won since July 24.

The odds of matching five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Associated Press.

The cash option is $565 million, according to Mega Millions.