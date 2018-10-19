Weld County teacher on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to student

MILLIKEN, Colo. — A middle school teacher in Milliken has been placed on administrative leave due to reports of unprofessional conduct, the Greeley Tribune reports.

Brian Nelson, a 7th-grade reading and language arts teacher at Milliken Middle School, was placed on leave on Oct. 10. According to the Tribune, multiple reports about Nelson’s conduct were made via Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting system, and through social media.

The Tribune said an email was sent to Milliken and Roosevelt High School families about the reports.

A Facebook post purportedly shows a conversation between Nelson and a student on Instagram.

“You are a smart, but naughty girl,” Nelson wrote in one message, the Tribune reports. “I’m embarrassed to admit this, but that’s so attractive…You’re brilliant, gorgeous and kind of bad (which is fun)…Ugh. I sound like a perv saying all that.”

In a separate message, Nelson said he wished the student were in his class.

“You’re going to be an absolute knockout when you grow up,” he allegedly wrote. “And you’re quirky and brilliant. That’s all so much for me to handle.”

The Johnstown Police Department confirmed to the northern Colorado newspaper that it was working with the Johnstown-Milliken school district to investigate the allegations. Those with information are urged to contact JPD.