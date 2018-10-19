× Skydiver from Golden found dead after planned jump near Longmont airport

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man from Golden is dead after a planned skydiving jump near the Longmont airport on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who’s name has not yet been released, had a planned jump around 1:15 p.m. with Mile-Hi Skydiving, according the the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The skydiving company is based at Vance Brand Airport.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the man’s girlfriend called Longmont police after he didn’t return home. The man was reported to be an experienced skydiver.

Police found his car still parked at the airport and began searching the area with the sheriff’s office. The search was stopped overnight, but continued in the morning with a helicopter.

The man’s body was found Friday around 9 a.m. in a field west of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Boulder County Coroner’s Office went to the scene to investigate.

The FAA will investigate what led up to the man’s death. The coroner’s office will confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause of death.