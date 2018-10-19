× Rep. Coffman demands ‘immediate recall’ of acting U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia

AURORA, Colo. — Rep. Mike Coffman is demanding an “immediate recall” of the acting U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. In a statement released Friday, the congressman said the acting ambassador should be recalled following the kingdom’s admission that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died at a consulate in Istanbul.

Coffman said that as a veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, the U.S. “must stand up for our values and demand our ‘allies’ respect human rights — I did not fight to have us look the other way.”

While the U.S. does not have an official ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Christopher Hanzel is listed as the ad interim chargé d’affaires in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabian prosecutors said through a state-run news agency that Khashoggi was killed in a fight at the county’s consulate in Istanbul, according to the Associated Press.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

“The United States and the rest of the international community must condemn the murder of Mr. Khashoggi and the use of diplomatic posts as torture chambers for rogue nations. I am calling on President Trump to immediately recall the (Acting) U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom pending further consultation with Congress,” Coffman said through the statement.