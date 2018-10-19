OWYN – Only What You Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From pea, organic pumpkin seed, and organic flaxseed to deliver all 9 essential amino acids

Containing organic Kale, Spinach, and Broccoli.

Unsaturated fats are easier to digest and beneficial as they help with lowering lipid levels as they displace the saturated fats commonly found in the American diet.

100% plant-based nutrition high vegan omega 3

OWYN provides you with almost ½ of your daily needs in one serving. Omega 3 is known to be anti-inflammatory and important for the cell structure within our eyes and brain. They also assist in the function of our cardiovascular system, pulmonary, immune, and endocrine systems.

What's Inside? Only what you need, nothing that you don’t.

