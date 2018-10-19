Mural of cigarette-smoking bunnies is upsetting Indiana neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new painting on the outside of a restaurant has gotten mixed responses from neighbors.

The mural of two rabbits suggesting they're having sex and smoking was finished this week on the side of Beholder, a restaurant in Indianapolis.

According to the owner of Beholder, Jonathan Brooks, the mural raising concerns was done by a graffiti artist from Los Angeles.

Brooks said the artist was in town and was looking for places to leave her work and asked him if she could use the wall.

Brooks said he didn't know what the artist was going to do.

The artist goes by Jules Muck, and has put a little text bubble next to the rabbits that reads, "MUCK ROCK."

Neighbors who live in the area have mixed feelings about the new display.

"I got a great sense of humor and I got an act for art," said Johnnye Davis, who added the mural is more suitable for adults. "I see it from an artistic view."

However, Valerie Davis said she wants the rabbits painted over, adding she plans to talk to the owner of the building.

"My issue with it is bunnies humping and it’s promoting cigarettes in the inner city where people don’t need to be promoting unhealthy habits like that," she said.

"That’s unacceptable and kids are walking. You’re right next to two schools. Elementary school and middle school kids are walking. Why do we have to explain to our kids?"

Matt Belsaas said the restaurant used to be an auto shop and that he and several neighbors used to get their oil changes there. He found it ironic that the new use is causing uproar.

"There’s nothing outright obscene with it, or nothing profane," Belsaas said. "I guess everyone is entitled to free speech without those things being there, but as a small business owner, I would pay more attention to making friends of all my neighbors and not trying to intentionally turn anyone against me. It’s his right to do that."

The owners of Beholder released a statement about th mural: