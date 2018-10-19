Halloween tips: Homemade solution will keep jack-o’-lanterns fresh

DENVER — As Halloween nears, Coloradans are carefully carving jack-o’-lanterns with their favorite designs. While some may be concerned about a mushy, sagging pumpkin by the time Oct. 31 arrives, there is one way to keep the gourd fresh.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the following tips will help preserve your pumpkin:

Soak carved pumpkins in cold water with a splash of bleach for several hours. After soaking, towel dry the pumpkin inside and out to prevent mold.

Rub a thin layer of petroleum jelly on the cut edges to seal in freshness. This will prevent water from evaporating out of the pumpkin, which could make it shrivel.

Bring pumpkins indoors on cold nights to prevent them from freezing. Thankfully, Denver will likely not drop below freezing for at least the next week.

The Tribune also suggests cutting the hole in the pumpkin at the bottom instead of the top to create a cleaner look. Another tip: When picking a pumpkin, ensure it is free of mold and soft spots that could indicate it is not fresh.