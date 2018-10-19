Fall’s finest weather in store for Colorado this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend ahead looks gorgeous with tons of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday along with warm temperatures.

Our average high in Denver for this time of year is around 64 degrees. We will exceed that both days this weekend with a high in the upper 60s on Saturday and touching 70 degrees on Sunday.

Our temperatures will start to cool next week returning to the low 60s by the middle of the week. We are looking at a chance for a few showers as well.

An isolated rain shower is possible on Tuesday late in the day. The best chance next week for needed rain will be on Wednesday with more scattered showers across metro Denver and along the Front Range.

It will be a sunny and quiet weekend of weather in the Colorado mountains. You can ski at Wolf Creek in southwestern Colorado. And, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area will both be open to skiers this weekend too.

And, more good news is that we have additional accumulating snow returning to the Colorado mountains next week.

