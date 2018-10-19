Sunny, dry and warm through the weekend; rain chances next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be another days of dry weather across the Front Range. Expect sunshine on Friday with highs about 65 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry on Friday as well with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens on Friday and Loveland Ski Area opens Saturday, and both days will be bathed in sunshine.

Saturday will be sunny across the Front Range and mountains with highs approaching 70 degrees. Sunday looks similar with highs near 70.

There are a few chances for rain next week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have 10 percent to 20 percent chances.

That could mean some snow for the mountains but at this point neither looks heavy.

