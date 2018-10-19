× CU looks to bounce back against No. 15 Washington

SEATTLE — The University of Colorado football team will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on No. 15 Washington in Seattle on Saturday.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on FOX31 Denver.

The Buffaloes, then ranked No. 19, lost to USC, 31-20, in Los Angeles last weekend. The loss dropped CU out of this week’s rankings.

CU (5-1, 2-1) trails USC by one-half game in the Pac-12 South Division. The Trojans play at Utah on Saturday.

Washington (5-2, 3-1) is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon and is tied with Stanford for first place in the Pac-12 North.

CU returns to Folsom Field next week to take on Oregon State