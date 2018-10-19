× Christopher Watts’ lawyers request hearing regarding possible release of autopsy results

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Attorneys representing Christopher Watts want their opinion heard regarding whether the autopsy reports in the case become public.

Watts, 33, is charged with nine felonies, including three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, in the deaths of his 34-year-old wife Shanann, 4-year-old daughter Bella and 3-year-old daughter Celeste.

In a motion filed Friday, Watts’ lawyers filed a motion to ask for a hearing regarding the potential release of autopsy results.

Prosecutors previously filed a request to have the autopsies sealed, but were overruled. The Weld County Coroner’s Office also filed a motion to have them sealed.

The new court documents state, in part:

“Counsel for Mr. Watts remains concerned about the government’s spurious claims related to tainting witnesses who have yet to be interviewed. Counsel remains specifically concerned that the government possesses information that the defense does not have.”

The body of Shanann was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank.

Court documents said the girls were found in an oil well in close proximity to their mother’s body.

Documents filed by defense lawyer James Merson said the girls had been submerged in crude oil for four days.

Christopher Watts remains in a Weld County Jail as he awaits a status conference on Nov. 19.