Ask the Attorney: What’s an Expert Witness?

It's Ask the Attorney Friday, when we head to Law School for the Lay Person. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding joined us to talk about expert witnesses.

You hear about expert witnesses all the time, but who are they and what do they do? They can range from your treating doctor, to chiropractors and engineers. There are two types of experts, non-retained and retained. Non-retained experts would be a treating provider, dentist, physical therapist, etc. A retained expert is a hired gun. Attorneys make sure they get the right expert for the situation.

