Arapahoe Basin becomes second ski area in Colorado to open for season

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. -- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area started its 2018-19 ski and snowboard season on Friday, becoming the second resort in the state to open.

The Black Mountain Express lift started running just before 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the High Noon trail.

Arapahoe Basin battles with Loveland Ski Area annually to be the first in the state to open. Arapahoe Basin won the battle the past two years, opening on Oct. 13 in 2017.

But an early-season storm in southern Colorado allowed Wolf Creek Ski Area northeast of Pagosa Springs to be the first in the nation to open last weekend.

Arapahoe Basin will continue to make snow as weather permits in a push to open additional terrain.

Loveland Ski Area's first day will be Saturday.

Most other resorts in the state are projected to open within the next six weeks.

Aspen/Snowmass : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Beaver Creek : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Breckenridge : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Cooper : Dec. 8

: Dec. 8 Copper Mountain Resort : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Crested Butte : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Echo Mountain : Nov. 23

: Nov. 23 Eldora Mountain Resort : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Howelsen Hill : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Keystone : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Loveland Ski Area : Oct. 20

: Oct. 20 Monarch Mountain : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Powderhorn : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Purgatory : Nov. 17

: Nov. 17 Silverton Mountain : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Ski Granby Ranch : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Steamboat : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Sunlight Mountain Resort : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Telluride : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Vail : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Winter Park Resort: Nov. 14