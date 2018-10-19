× After Douglas County teacher passes away, family raises money for students

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Stacey Vandekoppel, a Douglas County High School teacher passed away from a brain tumor on Oct. 14.

Her absence is being felt by the entire community.

“It’s going to be tough — an amazing individual, exceptional teacher, loved by all,” said DCHS Principal Tony Kappas.

Vandekoppel, 52, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2017. An immediate operation slowed the progress of the tumor, but not stop it from eventually becoming fatal.

“Such a representation of what a true teacher, coach and mentor really is,” said Rick Vandekoppel, Stacey’s husband. “Whenever somebody would say a negative comment, she would always say, ‘You have to say something positive’.”