Watch: Emmanuel Sanders throws touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton

GLENDALE, Ariz — Emmanuel Sanders threw a 28-yard to Courtland Sutton as the Broncos faced the Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” on FOX31.

It was the Broncos’ second touchdown of the game, the first one came on an interception return by Todd Davis.

The Broncos went 77 yards in six plays on the drive, which included a 22-yard carry by Phillip Lindsay.

The pass was Sutton’s second touchdown of the season and Sanders’ first career touchdown pass. Previously, Sanders had only thrown one pass in his NFL career back in 2011 with the Steelers.

The pass gave the Broncos a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.