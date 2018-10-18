Warm weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warming trend we've been enjoying this week will continue into your weekend. We are expecting tons of sunshine each day through Sunday. The wind will not be as noticeable in the coming days. Our seasonal average high temperature in Denver at this time of year is 65 degrees. We will be slightly above that through the weekend with the warmest day being Sunday with an expected reading of 70 degrees.

The weather pattern will change heading into next week. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the lower 60s starting on Monday. We are adding in a low chance for rain showers on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. Right now those chances look to be isolated to scattered. So, you are not likely to see much rain later next week.

