Vice President Pence speaks on Stapleton, missing journalist during Denver visit

DENVER -- Vice President Mike Pence made a brief stop in Colorado to speak at a luncheon hosted by a conservative super PAC.

The vice president landed at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora just after 11 a.m., greeting and taking pictures with a few dozen service members who gathered for the arrival.

No Colorado politicians greeted the vice president at Buckley.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George was able to ask the vice president questions regarding Republican candidate for governor Walker Stapleton and missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pence went to a private luncheon at the Four Seasons in downtown Denver for the America First Action super PAC, but he did hold any public events or rallies with Republican officials while in Colorado.

"Do you feel insulted that they haven't invited you to do a public event in Colorado?" St. George asked.

"No. I just spoke with Walker Stapleton on Air Force Two. He is in another part of the state campaigning today but President Trump and I couldn't be more proud. He will be a great governor of Colorado," Pence said.

"Why aren't you doing a public event with him?" St. George asked.

"His campaign took him to another part of the state today and we greatly respect that," Pence said.

In regards to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Pence said "there will consequences" if some of the reports hold true.

After his time in Colorado, Pence traveled to neighboring Oklahoma and Kansas, where he spoke at campaign events for those states' gubernatorial candidates.