Vice President Mike Pence makes brief stop in Colorado

DENVER — Vice President Mike Pence made a brief stop in Colorado to speak at a luncheon hosted by a conservative super PAC.

The vice president landed at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora just after 11 a.m. and greeted and took pictures with about 200 military members who gathered for the arrival.

No Colorado politicians greeted the vice president upon his arrival. In a moment with reporters, Pence said he and President Donald Trump fully support Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton.

The vice president is not publicly campaigning for any Republican candidates during his brief stop in Colorado. He said Stapleton was in another part of the state on Thursday and schedules could not be coordinated.

“He will be a great governor for Colorado,” Pence said.

Pence then left for downtown Denver where he will speak at the America First Action luncheon at The Palm restaurant at The Westin Downtown Hotel.

The Denver Police Department said drivers should expect heavy traffic congestion until about 2 p.m. along Interstates 70 and 225 and downtown because of the vice president’s visit. His exact route between Buckley and downtown was not released.

Pence is expected to leave Buckley Air Force Base about 2 p.m. and head to Kansas and Oklahoma where he will campaign for gubernatorial candidates.

According to America First Action’s website, the PAC is focused on electing federal candidates who support the political agenda of President Donald Trump and Pence.

“America First Action Super PAC is committed to creating an America where prosperity, safety, and strength reign — where hardworking people like you lead the charge with grit, determination, and pride,” a portion of a description on the website reads.

No media will be allowed to attend the luncheon.