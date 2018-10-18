× Upcycle Fair

People have always creatively re-used objects to make new objects. Upcycling is a new word for an old skill, and upcycle artists are now coming up with so many creative ways to re-use objects that might otherwise be thrown away. One of the vendors at Four Seasons suggested last fall that we host an Upcycle Fair to highlight some of these artists, so we organized our first Upcycle Fair last October, and we’re excited to host another Upcycle Event this Saturday. So much stuff these days is disposable, and only gets used once. We think it’s really important to give people the opportunity meet the vendors who make upcycled products as well as to get ideas of ways we can upcycle in our daily lives.

The Upcycle Fair at Four Seasons Market

Saturday, October 20th, 9:30-3pm

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market, 7043 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Cost: Free

Workshop schedule:

10:30am and 1:30pm

Upcycling : Making rag rugs with thrift store/garage sales finds

In this 1 hour presentation, using inexpensive fabric finds, learn about making crocheted and knitted rag rugs with Calypso In Color owner Robbie Sattes. She will demonstrate the basics of making “yarn” from sheets of fabric and crochet and knit techniques for creating your own country-cottage style rag rugs.

12noon

Re:think Re:use!

Join Re:Creations for a workshop to learn about practical and creative ways to reuse old objects in your daily life!