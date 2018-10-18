Study: Colorado ranks in top 15 nationally for most registered sex offenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A report finds Colorado is among the top 20 states with the most registered sex offenders, per capita, in the nation.

Oregon tops the list, followed by Arkansas and Delaware. A Secure Life evaluated data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Colorado has about 18,000 sex offenders living throughout the state, ranking 14th on the list. That's 333 for every 100,000 people.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has a sex offender registry and there is a national sex offenders website.

